Protaras flooded with Nicosians in August

A large influx of people from Nicosia flooded Protaras this past weekend as they arrived to their hotels and cottages and stayed past Sunday.

Protaras mayor Theodoros Pyrillis told Philenews that the municipality and its services are fully prepared to accommodate visitors adequately.

Entrepreneurs in the area hope that the number of Cypriots visiting Protaras in August will provide a much-improved economic situation compared to June and July.

The large numbers of Cypriots visiting Protaras and Ayia Napa is also considered to be the cause for congestion in supermarkets and consumption of agricultural products.