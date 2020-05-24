Protaras beaches packed yday-people in line with measures

The Cyprus News Agency reported packed Protaras beaches yesterday, on the first day of their opening, despite previous reports that the weather forecast kept many people away.

According to the CNA report, all beaches in the area were fully equipped with sunbeds and umbrellas, in line with protocol procedures, with the Paralimni municipality not charging for the beaches all weekend.

Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pyrillis told CNA that ‘all measures were adhered to and people followed due process, choosing the Protaras golden coast and crystal blue waters’.

Pyrillis said that the municipality will continue to secure that the operation of the area’s beaches is guided by the relevant health ministry protocols and instructions.

Those in charge on the beach, he added, have strict instructions how to handle the new realities. Disinfecting the sunbeds as soon as bathers leave and keeping distances.

People are following through, he said.