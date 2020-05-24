News Local Protaras beaches packed yday-people in line with measures

Protaras beaches packed yday-people in line with measures

Beach and underwater clean up in Protaras on Saturday

 

The Cyprus News Agency reported packed Protaras beaches yesterday, on the first day of their opening, despite previous reports that the weather forecast kept many people away.

According to the CNA report, all beaches in the area were fully equipped with sunbeds and umbrellas, in line with protocol procedures, with the Paralimni municipality not charging for the beaches all weekend.

Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pyrillis told CNA that ‘all measures were adhered to and people followed due process, choosing the Protaras golden coast and crystal blue waters’.

Pyrillis said that the municipality will continue to secure that the operation of the area’s beaches is guided by the relevant health ministry protocols and instructions.

Those in charge on the beach, he added, have strict instructions how to handle the new realities. Disinfecting the sunbeds as soon as bathers leave and keeping distances.

People are following through, he said.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleForest fires Red Alert-dramatic appeal for vigilance
Next articleFire in Liopetri built up area causes damage to crops and farms (update)

Top Stories

Local

A further 3 day remand for protective mask fraud case

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 27 year old and his father in law, 55, were remanded in custody for a further three days by a Limassol court, in...
Read more
Local

3 forest fires under control in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol

Constantinos Tsintas -
Three forest fires that broke out this morning in the Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol districts were quickly brought under control, as a forest fire...
Read more
Local

Fire in Liopetri built up area causes damage to crops and farms (update)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A fire broke out a a Liopetri residential area, with fire fighting forces responding and an Electricity Authority crew also on site, as the...
Read more
Local

Protaras beaches packed yday-people in line with measures

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Cyprus News Agency reported packed Protaras beaches yesterday, on the first day of their opening, despite previous reports that the weather forecast kept...
Read more
Local

Forest fires Red Alert-dramatic appeal for vigilance

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Forestry Department has issued a Red Alert for a forest fires hazard due to strong winds that will affect the island through to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more
Local Food

“Frappe” Greek iced coffee

Andreas Nicolaides -
Frappé coffee (also Greek frappé or café frappé Greek: φραπές, frapés) is a Greek foam-covered iced coffee drink made from instant coffee (generally, spray-dried...
Read more
Local Food

A guide of Summer fruits from Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
Cyprus summer love! Cyprus summer fruits! So, what are the summer fruits which can be bought in Cyprus? Watermelon A Cypriot summer is not complete without...
Read more
Local Food

Stuffed vine leaves with artichokes (Lenten)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Blanch the vine leaves in hot water. For the stuffing, finely chop the artichokes and the onions and sauté in olive oil until translucent....
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

A further 3 day remand for protective mask fraud case

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 27 year old and his father in law, 55, were remanded in custody for a further three days by a Limassol court, in...
Read more
Local

3 forest fires under control in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol

Constantinos Tsintas -
Three forest fires that broke out this morning in the Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol districts were quickly brought under control, as a forest fire...
Read more
Local

Fire in Liopetri built up area causes damage to crops and farms (update)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A fire broke out a a Liopetri residential area, with fire fighting forces responding and an Electricity Authority crew also on site, as the...
Read more
Local

Forest fires Red Alert-dramatic appeal for vigilance

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Forestry Department has issued a Red Alert for a forest fires hazard due to strong winds that will affect the island through to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros