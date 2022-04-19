Prostitution through classified ads on the Internet

NewsLocalProstitution through classified ads on the Internet

Recently members of the Police in Nicosia and Limassol are dealing with two cases of prostitution.

Two women from Nigeria were found in an apartment in Limassol with the Police investigating a case of prostitution, while in Nicosia a 71-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were arrested also for a case of prostitution. In the first case, the two women had posted an ad online, advertising their services.

In the case of Nicosia, the relevant information came from shop owner in the old part of the tow,n who suspected something and filed a complaint with the Police. Members of the Police were monitoring the specific apartment and intervened the day before yesterday when an alleged customer was leaving. Three women from an Asiatic country were found and arrested.

The authorities are also monitoring a specific website where classified ads for sexual services are published.

By gavriella
