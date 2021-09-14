Proposed Registry with sub-categories will determine who is eligible for benefits

NewsLocalProposed Registry with sub-categories will determine who is eligible for benefits

A Registry for the island’s unemployed but under different sub-categories is what the Labour Ministry proposes so as to target those who can work but unjustifiably refuse to do so.

Towards this goal, social partners such as unions and employment organizations, have received a working document from the Ministry asking their views on this to be submitted in writing.

The draft proposal determines, among other things, who can be classified as unemployed for the purpose of being included in a relevant register that will be set up in the Labor Department of the Ministry.

But the new Registry will also determine who is voluntarily unemployed and who will not have the right to register in the relevant register after the first six months of doing so.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
