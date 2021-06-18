NewsLocalProposal to purchase electric scooters for Paphos traffic service

Proposal to purchase electric scooters for Paphos traffic service

Within the framework of the policy of the Municipality of Paphos to turn the town into a “smart city” and in continuation of actions aiming at green transportation, Paphos will focus on electromobility.

This is what Marinos Stylianou, municipal councillor of DIKO said, adding that this policy is already evident from the purchase of the first electric bus.

He added that mass media, friendly to the environment are a priority in the European Union and are co-funded by European funds.

He also suggersted that the Municipality purchases electrict scooters for the Traffic Service thus contributing to the reduction of air pollutants’ emissions .

By gavriella
