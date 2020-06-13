Proposal on night club fines based on size

Following the Protaras Nava debacle and the political turmoil and blame game it caused, parliament agreed to amend a Justice Ministry proposal on fines against night spots violating the coronavirus legislation.

It also clarified loopholes in previous legislation that did not allow the courts to issue a closure order, without filing a case.

The parliamentary legal committee has agreed on the following fines, to be submitted to the Justice Ministry, based on the approach of business premises size:

For businesses up to 50 square meters-initial fine, 750 euro, 2nd, 1500 and 3rd, 3 thousand. For businesses from 51 to 100 square meters, initial fine, 1500 euro, 2nd fine 3 thousand and 3rd, 6000 thousand. For night spots from 101 to 200 square meters, initial fine 4 thousand euro, 2nd fine 8 thousand and 3rd fine, 16 thousand euro.

Business owners will be handed jail sentences of up to a year if they systematically violate legislation.

On the immediate closure of businesses whose owners are repeat offenders, the government submitted two options to parliament, also in light of what happened last weekend:

Firstly, police given authority to submit a request to court for an immediate closure order, without filing a case and secondly, the Chief of Police authorised to delegate officers with the power to issue a closure order without the case going to court.

Checks and balances include an appeal to the Justice Minister as well as a limited closure period.

The issue will be discussed on Wednesday at the parliamentary legal committee, with voting expected next Friday.