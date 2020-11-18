News Local Proposal for weekly COVID tests to old people's homes, schools

Proposal for weekly COVID tests to old people’s homes, schools

Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou is expected to submit a proposal to the Council of Ministers for COVID-19 tests to old people’s homes and rehabilitation centers once a week.

With a posting the Minister said that the Ministry has secured 200,000 tests and has begun a programme of testing the general population, with 4-5,000 tests on a daily basis. So, tomorrow the Minister will submit a proposal for weekly tests to old people’s homes, rehabilitation centers, schools, military camps and so forth.

