Proposal for state hospitals extending working hours

In the coming days, OKYPY intends to submit a proposal changing the working hours of public hospitals. The doctors’s union for the time being maintains a reserved position and seems to be against such an eventuality even though according to the said proposal there will be important increases to the doctors’ income.

According to Phileleftheros information, doctors who will work in the afternoon (beyond the working hours of the Public Service) will receive 20% of the total income that OKYPY will receive from the Insurance Health Organization for the services they will prove outside the Public Service’s working hours.

More specifically, according to the current agreements, the doctors receive 1,850-2,400 euros in addition to their salary for services offered to GESY (National Health System). According to the new proposal they will receive an additional sum for their afternoon work.