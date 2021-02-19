News Local Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city...

Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads

The Road Safety Council is considering the speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday.

Council head Elpida Epaminonda who was participating at the “Addressing road safety during the pandemic” digital discussion also said this proposal is in accordance with a European Parliament decision dating back to 2011.

“Small streets in neighbourhoods may be excluded because a driver cannot drive at high speed there, anyway… this (speed limit) was decided by the European Parliament back in 2011 and some member-states have already started applying it,” she also said.

Brussels has already introduced the 30km/h speed limit across the city, with only some streets being exempt from this.

The 30km/h limit in Cyprus only applies near schools, some busy traffic junctions, a couple of streets in Nicosia and parts of the Limassol old town.

The Mediterranean island is trying to drastically reduce its high rate of traffic fatalities and this is a measure that could substantially help towards that direction.

The proposal has to get parliament’s approval – something which is almost certain.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePerseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface
Next articleProposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front

Top Stories

Local

Action plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus’ migration crisis

Annie Charalambous -
The government has drafted an action plan at both a political and technocratic level in the EU and other international fora aiming to highlight...
Read more
Local

Police draft action plan for Saturday’s planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
Police are drafting an action plan for Saturday’s planned anti-corruption protests in Nicosia and Limassol under the shadow of strong criticism over excessive force...
Read more
Local

Proposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front

Annie Charalambous -
A strategic plan aiming towards the protection and improvement of Larnaca’s coastal front proposes the construction of 15 artificial reef breakwaters between Cape Kiti...
Read more
Local

Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads

Annie Charalambous -
The Road Safety Council is considering the speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday. Council...
Read more
Photos

Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

george -
Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered "sky crane" descent vehicle in this illustration.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Action plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus’ migration crisis

Annie Charalambous -
The government has drafted an action plan at both a political and technocratic level in the EU and other international fora aiming to highlight...
Read more
Local

Police draft action plan for Saturday’s planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
Police are drafting an action plan for Saturday’s planned anti-corruption protests in Nicosia and Limassol under the shadow of strong criticism over excessive force...
Read more
Local

Proposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front

Annie Charalambous -
A strategic plan aiming towards the protection and improvement of Larnaca’s coastal front proposes the construction of 15 artificial reef breakwaters between Cape Kiti...
Read more
Local

UN chief to convene informal meeting on Cyprus issue “very soon”

Annie Charalambous -
The UN Secretary General intends to convene an informal meeting on the Cyprus issue very soon to determine whether common ground exists for the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros