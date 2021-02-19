Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads

The Road Safety Council is considering the speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday.

Council head Elpida Epaminonda who was participating at the “Addressing road safety during the pandemic” digital discussion also said this proposal is in accordance with a European Parliament decision dating back to 2011.

“Small streets in neighbourhoods may be excluded because a driver cannot drive at high speed there, anyway… this (speed limit) was decided by the European Parliament back in 2011 and some member-states have already started applying it,” she also said.

Brussels has already introduced the 30km/h speed limit across the city, with only some streets being exempt from this.

The 30km/h limit in Cyprus only applies near schools, some busy traffic junctions, a couple of streets in Nicosia and parts of the Limassol old town.

The Mediterranean island is trying to drastically reduce its high rate of traffic fatalities and this is a measure that could substantially help towards that direction.

The proposal has to get parliament’s approval – something which is almost certain.