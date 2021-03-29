News Local Proposal for new parents in remote Akamas region to get baby bonus...

Proposal for new parents in remote Akamas region to get baby bonus rejected

A proposal by local representatives of the remote Akamas region for new parents to be offered a baby bonus to encourage youth to stay there has been turned down by district authorities.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that communities in Akamas, Paphos district, are gradually but steadily shrinking with young people moving away in search of a  better life.

That’s why representatives of communities had proposed a bonus of €3,000 for every new birth as an incentive for young couples.

However, the proposal was not accepted by the District Administration on the basis that no such provision is provided in the relevant law on communities.

“This rigidity of the system and lack of political will has condemned us to social and economic isolation for many years,” one representative said.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSuez Canal Authority says stranded ship partially refloated
Next article‘Happy Monday’ – English lockdown measures ease but Johnson urges caution

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health experts say high school students should all return to school on Friday

Annie Charalambous -
High school students should all return to school on Friday, April 2, but systematic testing with rapid antigen tests should continue, health experts are...
Read more
Local

Turkish hacker unsuccessfully tries to attack Defence Ministry website

Annie Charalambous -
A Turkish hacker has tried unsuccessfully to attack the website of the Cyprus Republic's Ministry of Defence, insiders told Philenews on Monday. "The attempted attack...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Central Bank’s gold in store in 2020 amounted to €689.8 million

Annie Charalambous -
The Central Bank of Cyprus last year had in store gold valued at €689.8 million compared to € ​​605.7 million in December 2019. Last year’s...
Read more
Local

Police issue 179 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 171 individuals and eight establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros