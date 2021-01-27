Proposal for establishment of Deputy Ministry for Social Welfare

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved a bill for the establishment of a Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare in Cyprus, Deputy Government Spokesperson Panayiotis Sentonas has said in a written statement.

The main responsibilities of the Ministry will be, among others, the submission and preparation of proposals for the implementation of a national policy on social welfare and the set up of the institutional framework to ensure social cohesion and social solidarity, Sentonas says.

The Deputy Ministry will also provide for the social protection, the achievement of social inclusion and the promotion of equal opportunities for all citizens. It will address issues such as social exclusion and an acceptable standard of living for all, he adds..

The bill will be submitted to Parliament in the next days.

(CNA)