News Local Proper airport management brings major tour operators to Cyprus, Transport Minister says

Proper airport management brings major tour operators to Cyprus, Transport Minister says

Major tour operators from Britain and Sweden seem to be overcoming their reservations about the mandatory Covid-19 test and are beginning to bring tourists to Cyprus again, Minister of Transport Yiannis Karousos has said.

Speaking on Friday before the House of Representatives Committee on Transport, the Minister said that the measures adopted by Cyprus regarding Covid-19, namely lab tests carried out at airports seem to be catching on.

He gave as an example the British newspaper “Telegraph” which said that Britain should follow Cyprus’ example in its own airports.

He also said that another British newspaper, namely the Sun described Cyprus as the destination with the lowest risk of mandatory quarantine for travellers returning from the Mediterranean island.

The Minister recalled that air company Jet2 began flights in mid-August while on September 4, TUI followed suit.

He added that in the following days a tour operator from Sweden, TUI Scandinavia, will also start flights to Cyprus.

Karousos said that the cost of the Covid-19 test is paid by the tourists themselves and that some travel agents have concluded agreements with private laboratories in Britain and Sweden.

In addition to that, he said that in some other cases, travel agents share the cost with hoteliers, with a discount on the package they offer.

The Minister of Transport referred to the positive comments from abroad on ‘Cyprus Flight Pass’, which was first implemented by Cyprus, and stated that Cyprus had taken an initiative within the EU to create a common European Flight Pass for better data management.

He added that countries such as Greece, Germany and Australia showed interest and contacted Cyprus on this issue.

He also noted that ‘Cyprus Flight Pass’ gets upgraded on the daily.

Furthermore, he explained that Cyprus’ categorisation of countries of origin served as a model for other countries.

Moreover, the Minister said that Cyprus proposed to the EU that investments are made at airports so that there’s the necessary infrastructure that would allow laboratory tests to be conducted on the spot so that results are ready before the departure of passengers.

Cyprus also proposed that its system of categorising countries according to their epidemiological data, is applied at a European level.

He also noted that airports follow strict health and safety protocols with even stricter standards than those set by the Civil Aviation Safety Agency, while regular meetings are held at inter-ministerial level to oversee and further improve the process.

As far as passenger traffic at the airports of Cyprus goes, the Minister said that in June there were 39,874 passengers, 196,000 in July and 294,000 in August, while in September 300,000 passengers are expected.

Around 70% of them were tourists, 9% travelled for business and the rest to visit family or friends.

Referring to the lab tests conducted at airports, he said that since their reopening about 80,000 tests were done, of which 172 were positive.

Approximately 50,000 of them were random tests of which 44 turned out to be positive.

Concluding, he referred to arrivals at the marinas and said that similar procedures are followed there where Cyprus authorities conduct health controls and depending on the country of origin, passengers are placed in quarantine.

(Philenews/CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous article“Women’s Home” expected to operate in November

Top Stories

Local

Proper airport management brings major tour operators to Cyprus, Transport Minister says

Maria Bitar -
Major tour operators from Britain and Sweden seem to be overcoming their reservations about the mandatory Covid-19 test and are beginning to bring...
Read more
Local

“Women’s Home” expected to operate in November

Maria Bitar -
Works for completion of the "Women's Home", to function as an interdisciplinary shelter for women victims of domestic violence and their families, are in...
Read more
World

Despite the pause, AstraZeneca – Oxford vaccine could be by the end of the year or early 2021

Maria Bitar -
The executive director of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, said that the coronavirus vaccine could be by the end of this year or early...
Read more
Local

A decrease of over 50% in the effective reproduction number (Rt) for Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
The data recorded in the new epidemiological study published by the Ministry of Health are extremely positive. The number of active cases in the community...
Read more
Local

Police guidelines for Saturday’s planned protest in Eleftheria Square

Maria Bitar -
A planned protest will take place on Saturday in Eleftheria square and police reminds the public that provisions of the Decrees of the Ministry...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

“Women’s Home” expected to operate in November

Maria Bitar -
Works for completion of the "Women's Home", to function as an interdisciplinary shelter for women victims of domestic violence and their families, are in...
Read more
Local

A decrease of over 50% in the effective reproduction number (Rt) for Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
The data recorded in the new epidemiological study published by the Ministry of Health are extremely positive. The number of active cases in the community...
Read more
Local

Police guidelines for Saturday’s planned protest in Eleftheria Square

Maria Bitar -
A planned protest will take place on Saturday in Eleftheria square and police reminds the public that provisions of the Decrees of the Ministry...
Read more
Local

Syllouris receives Maltese Foreign Minister

Maria Bitar -
Acting President of the Republic and President of the House of Representatives, Demetris Syllouris, received on Friday Malta's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros