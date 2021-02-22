News World Prominent Greek theatre director in detention, faces rape charges

Prominent Greek theatre director in detention, faces rape charges

Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Prominent theatre director Dimitris Lignadis has spent his first night in detention facing charges of rape in the the latest twist in the unfolding “MeToo” saga shaking Greece’s arts establishment.

The former artistic director of Greece‘s National Theatre resigned earlier this month after accusations of harassment in media reports.

He turned himself in to police after a prosecutor issued an arrest warrant on Sunday, and he will be detained until his plea on Wednesday, police said. His lawyer said he denies the charges.

The arrest warrant came after two lawsuits were filed against him by two men claiming they were raped by him at a much younger age. One of the two suits falls under the statute of limitations.

The case has fast spilled over into politics with the parties in the opposition accusing the government and its culture minister of a failed cover-up attempt and calling for her resignation.

On Friday, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, whose ministry oversees the National Theatre, told reporters Lignadis had fooled her, calling him a “dangerous man”.

“From the moment the rumours started…we pressed him a lot to tell us if he had any involvement,” Mendoni told reporters.

“I feel that Lignadis, apart from everything else, conned us. With a deep acting art he tried to convince us he had nothing to do with all this,” she said.

Greece‘s “#MeToo” revelations took off when Sofia Bekatorou, a Greek sailing gold medallist in the 2004 Olympics, opened up last month about being sexually assaulted by a sports official as a 21-year-old.

Her account – and the outpouring of support it provoked – prompted dozens of actors, singers, athletes and students to come forward in Greece‘s delayed “MeToo” moment, shaking the arts establishment and piling on pressure for change.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine on Monday with moderate to rough winds
Next articleUK’s Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday

Top Stories

Local

Car of 40-year-old lawyer in Limassol gutted in fire

Annie Charalambous -
The car of a 40-year-old lawyer was gutted in fire early on Monday while parked outside his home in Ekali area, Limassol. The area is...
Read more
World

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Annie Charalambous -
The Israeli and Egyptian energy ministers have agreed to build a pipeline to connect Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field to liquefied natural gas...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will plot a path out of COVID-19 lockdown on Monday in an effort to gradually reopen the battered $3...
Read more
World

Prominent Greek theatre director in detention, faces rape charges

Annie Charalambous -
Prominent theatre director Dimitris Lignadis has spent his first night in detention facing charges of rape in the the latest twist in the unfolding...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Monday with moderate to rough winds

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Monday with moderate winds in the morning, turning rough by the afternoon, force 4 to 5 Beauport. The sea will be slight...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Annie Charalambous -
The Israeli and Egyptian energy ministers have agreed to build a pipeline to connect Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field to liquefied natural gas...
Read more
World

UK’s Johnson to plot path out of lockdown on Monday

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will plot a path out of COVID-19 lockdown on Monday in an effort to gradually reopen the battered $3...
Read more
World

People sit on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice

gavriella -
People sit on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, (Reuters)
Read more
World

Italy extends red zones amid record high COVID-19 cases

gavriella -
Italy listed two cities and towns in Rome as red zones for COVID-19 on Saturday as the infection rate remains high and virus variants...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros