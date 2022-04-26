NewsLocalProlonged Russia-Ukraine war dashes all hope for summer tourism from that region

Prolonged Russia-Ukraine war dashes all hope for summer tourism from that region

Tourism
Tourism

The prolonged Russia-Ukraine war has dashed all hope from Paphos tourism operators that visitors from that region are to come over this summer season.

Insiders told Philenews that district authorities are now turning their full attention to Britain and the new markets of central and northern Europe to fill the gap.

Russians and Ukrainians were making up big percentages in the coastal town’s tourism market.

But the prolonged war and the uncertainty – economic and other – that comes with it allow no room for any anticipation from those two markets.

Ad this is very unfortunate for Cyprus  since the tourist flow from the two countries was expected to increase significantly this year.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAstrotourism project’s pilot at three mobile parks in Makheras area
Next articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 26 April

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros