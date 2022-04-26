Prolonged Russia-Ukraine war dashes all hope for summer tourism from that region

The prolonged Russia-Ukraine war has dashed all hope from Paphos tourism operators that visitors from that region are to come over this summer season.

Insiders told Philenews that district authorities are now turning their full attention to Britain and the new markets of central and northern Europe to fill the gap.

Russians and Ukrainians were making up big percentages in the coastal town’s tourism market.

But the prolonged war and the uncertainty – economic and other – that comes with it allow no room for any anticipation from those two markets.

Ad this is very unfortunate for Cyprus since the tourist flow from the two countries was expected to increase significantly this year.