Programme of 20,000 Covid tests in schools completed

The Education Ministry said on Thursday that the programme of 20,000 tests to pupils and staff at public and private schools has been completed.

The Ministry said in an official announcement that “the results of the lab tests have confirmed that the health and safety protocol implemented by the Education Ministry in collaboration with the Health Ministry has fully accomplished its goal.”

“The gradual reopening of schools contributed to the stable return to their daily routines of pupils and teachers alike,” it was added.

The programme was approved by Cabinet on May 7, 2020, in the framework of the pupils’ safe return to schools amid the easing of Coronavirus measures.

The programme covered nurseries, primary schools, secondary public schools and private schools across the island.

