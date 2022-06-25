NewsLocalProfiteering regarding Covid-19 self-tests; sold 5 euros

Profiteering regarding Covid-19 self-tests; sold 5 euros

Recent phenomena of profiteering are seen in the sales of self-tests for Covid-19, something that the Health Ministry is trying to stop.

A relevant source told philenews that several citizens said that in various points instead of a five-piece box which has a ceiling of 6 euros, some people sell the tests one by one even at 5 euros, citing lack of quantities.

On the other hand, the Health Ministry has learned that some pharmacies are using self-tests instead of rapid tests, something that is prohibited.

According to the same sources, coordinated checks will take place and developments on the issue are expected.

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo dead in Norway nightclub shooting, police say
Next articleG7 protesters call for more effort from leaders for worldwide peace

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros