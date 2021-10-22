Professors of Medical Schools left unused in public hospitals

Marios Kouloumas, President of the Cyprus Federation of Patient’s Associations, said that in Cyprus Professors of Medical Schools, with specializations, are losing their time in public hospitals and as a result some of them get tired and leave.

He noted that the Health Ministry and the Parliament must immediately proceed with the enactment of a legislation that has beem before the House Health Committee for months so that these doctors will be able to offer their services normally. Also, the agreement reached between OKYPY and the Medical Department of the University of Cyprus must also be signed and be implemented immediately.

He added that it is incomprehensible to have professors of various specializations and not use them and when we need one we look elsewhere.