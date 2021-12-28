NewsLocalProfessor says daily number of Covid-19 confirmed cases to exceed 3,000

Professor says daily number of Covid-19 confirmed cases to exceed 3,000

Constantinos Deltas, professor of Medical and Molecular Genetics at the University of Cyprus, expressed concern about the increased number of Covid-19 confirmed cases and said that over the next few days the daily number of confirmed cases will exceed 3,000.

He also warned that the most worrying fact is that health professionals will unavoidably get sick, something that, as he said, will lead to reduced staff in hospitals.

Referring to the results of his study, he noted that the most important finding is that with the vaccination the body creates more anti-bodies compared to the ones people get when they get sick. He added that three months after getting the virus, the antibodies are reduced suddenly and consequently vaccination is needed.

