Professor of Microbiology says measures in Limassol/Paphos work

Peter Karayiannis, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia, Medical School, expressed hope that over the next 3-4 days confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be reduced.

Asked about the measures that have been implemented locally in Limassol and Paphos districts, he said that “I believe they work.”

However, he told philenews that if we still see the meetings, which we have tried to avoid by implementing the lockdown, then we are back to square one.

Asked about the evaluation of the tests so far, he said that we will know after we get tomorrow’s National Report which includes all data. We still need a few more days to know how things develop.