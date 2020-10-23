News Local Professor of Microbiology concerned about asymptomatic patients

Professor of Microbiology concerned about asymptomatic patients

Dr Petros Karayiannis, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, has expressed concern over the great number of private hospitals, universities, bank branches and companies all over Cyprus where coronavirus cases have been detected.

Speaking to CNA, Karayiannis said that this is extremely dangerous for spreading the virus to the community.

He said that it appears that health protocols are not being strictly observed.

Professor Karayiannis expressed concern about the three-digit number of cases recorded in the recent days. He recalled that the past few days Cyprus recorded over 900 new cases.

He noted that the possibility of transmitting the virus is very high, since in addition to the symptomatic persons there are also asymptomatic ones in the community.

“We are talking about 900 active cases of the virus, maybe even more.  There are also asymptomatic persons who pose great risk and have not been identified since it is more the symptomatic patients who come for testing. But we must definitely have asymptomatic ones because at the moment we are seeing a reversal of the situation we had in the Summer, where we had 40% of the cases due to asymptomatic people. At the moment, however, 70% of our cases have symptoms “, he noted.

As regards the new measure to use protective masks outdoors, he said that this is a measure taken already in many European countries and expressed hope that the problem will come under control with the compliance with the new measures.

He said that in the next ten days we should have a gradual but significant drop of cases, otherwise, he said, the measures taken in the districts of Limassol and Pafos will be applied in other districts as well

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous article30-year-old missing for seven months (PHOTO)
Next articleHealth Ministry replies to accusation about delay of the tracing unit

Top Stories

Local

160 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 160 new COVID-19 cases on 23 October, out of 4,327 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 3,314. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry insists there is confirmed case among American Center staff

gavriella -
The Health Ministry replied to the denial of the American Medical Center regarding a confirmed case among its staff. In an announcement the Ministry noted...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry replies to accusation about delay of the tracing unit

gavriella -
The tracing unit contacts the persons who have tested positive to COVID-19 as soon as it is informed by the relevant laboratories and the...
Read more
Local

Professor of Microbiology concerned about asymptomatic patients

gavriella -
Dr Petros Karayiannis, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, has expressed concern over the great number of private hospitals,...
Read more
Local

30-year-old missing for seven months (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 30-year old NAKITA YASMEEN from the United Kingdom, whose traces have been lost since March 2020. Yasmeen’s disappearance was today...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

160 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 160 new COVID-19 cases on 23 October, out of 4,327 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 3,314. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry insists there is confirmed case among American Center staff

gavriella -
The Health Ministry replied to the denial of the American Medical Center regarding a confirmed case among its staff. In an announcement the Ministry noted...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry replies to accusation about delay of the tracing unit

gavriella -
The tracing unit contacts the persons who have tested positive to COVID-19 as soon as it is informed by the relevant laboratories and the...
Read more
Local

30-year-old missing for seven months (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 30-year old NAKITA YASMEEN from the United Kingdom, whose traces have been lost since March 2020. Yasmeen’s disappearance was today...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros