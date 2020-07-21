News Local Professor Karagiannis suggests that Cyprus should order the Oxford vaccine

Professor Karagiannis suggests that Cyprus should order the Oxford vaccine

A researcher works inside a laboratory of the Biological Institute Department of Medical Science Ministry of Public Health during a study on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) growth in animal cells in Bangkok, Thailand, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Virology of the University of Nicosia and member of the Scientific team Petros Karagiannis told CNA that they will suggest to the Ministry of Health that they put in an order of the corona virus vaccine the University of Oxford is working on as it is effective and perfectly safe.

We will suggest that Cyprus orders around 200,000 doses of the vaccine initially to inoculate vulnerable groups and elderly people only initially he added.

Professor Karagiannis went on to say that out of all the vaccines currently being worked on the Oxford one is ahead by leaps and bounds in regards to its effectiveness and safety.

He noted that the Britons have put in an order of 100,000,000 doses of the vaccine and it is slated to be available to the UK marked beginning of November.

It will be exported to other countries that have made a deal with them 3 weeks post-UK release.

It is his hope that the Ministry of health will go ahead and take the appropriate steps to put in an order.

The vaccine has all the good signs of a positive effect and all that is left from then on is for the third phase of testing to initiate to prove whether it actually works in reality professor Karagiannis concluded.

It should be noted that the side effects are minimal like pain on site of injection, fatigue and fever that can be dealt with, with simple paracetamol.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
