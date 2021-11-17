Procedure to include additional ER Departments, Private Hospitals to GESY frozen

The process to add more ER Departments and private hospitals to the General Health System has been frozen for the time being.

Following the Attorney General’s recent verdict according to which the presence of doctors who are not members of GESY to the system’s hospitals is irregular, the Health Minister gave orders to freeze any process in progress until the said issue is settled.

So currently the ER Departments of three private hospitals and two private hospitals (one in Nicosia and one in Limassol) that had expressed interest in joining GESY, are in the waiting.

The issue can be settled either with a review of the Attorney General’s verdict since he has additional information in his hands now which he is studying or with the preparation of a special regulation giving the right to doctors/shareholders of hospitals to continue working in hospitals even if these have joined GESY.