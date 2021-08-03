Procedure to get exception certificate for free rapid tests

The Ministry of Health would like to remind that, in consultation with the Cyprus Medical Association, a procedure has been established to examine requests for the issuance of a certificate, by way of exception, allowing for a free rapid antigen test for COVID-19 to an individual who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. In order to ensure a consistent, documented and equal treatment of all cases, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Cyprus Medical Association, has set up a committee composed of Medical Officers of various specialties.

Citizens who fall under the above category and wish to obtain the certificate for free testing at the rapid antigen testing units of the Ministry of Health, must duly complete the relevant form and send it to the email address [email protected], attaching all of the required documents mentioned therein. It is noted that a relevant report by the Specialist Doctor/Medical Officer on the medical reason invoked by the applicant must be presented.

Medical Officers have the responsibility to ensure that they fully document the recommendation on the basis of scientific data and in accordance with the information they have received from the Cyprus Medical Association.

It is noted that applications concerning persons under the age of 18 will not be accepted, as rapid antigen testing for this age group will continue to be available free of charge.

Finally, it is pointed out that applications will only be examined when they are submitted in full with the presentation of the necessary accompanying documents.