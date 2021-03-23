Procedure to deport Russian to his country begins

The process for the extradition of a 66-year-old Russian wanted by the authorities of Russia for a case of fraud and who was arrested in Paphos will begin today before the Paphos District Court.

On 4 February, the Interpol Cyprus received a message by the corresponding Russian agency according to which the Russian national, who was wanted by the Russian authorities, was in Cyprus.

A temporary arrest warrant was secured against him and the man was arrested at his house in Pegia village of the Paphos district, last week.

On 18 March the 66-year-old appeared before the Paphos District Court, which set the case for hearing today