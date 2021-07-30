Procedure for issuing a certificate by way of exception, for a free rapid antigen test

The Ministry of Health informs the public about the establishment a procedure for issuing a certificate by way of exception, allowing for a free rapid antigen test to a person who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. This procedure aims to avoid discrimination against exceptional documented cases of persons who cannot be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Citizens who fall under the above category and wish to obtain the certificate, for their free examination at the rapid antigen detection units of the Ministry of Health, must duly complete the relevant form and send it to the email address [email protected], attaching all the necessary documents mentioned therein. It is noted that it is necessary to present a relevant report by the specialist doctor/medical officer on the medical reason invoked by the applicant.

The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Cyprus Medical Association, has set up a committee composed of medical officers of various disciplines to examine the above applications and ensure a uniform, documented and equal handling of all cases.

It is also noted that applications concerning persons under the age of 18 will not be accepted, as rapid antigen testing for this age group will continue to be available free of charge. Furthermore, it should be pointed out that applications will only be dealt with when they are fully completed and submitted with the necessary accompanying documents.