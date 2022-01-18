Problems with the compensations to the families of the victims of “Orestis”

Five years after the murder of Maricar Valdez Arquiola and of four other women and two children by “Orestis” their relatives believe that the 17,000 euros they have received are not enough and are thinking of continuing the legal processes they have already began.

When they referred to the Legal Service they were told that when all applications are gathered a proposal for compensation will be submitted to the relatives but this has not happened.

Recently, the mother of Maricar Valdez Arquiola who was murdered in 2017 sent a letter to a deputy saying that they have been waiting for a compensation for three years.

She noted that her grandson (son of the victim) is facing financial difficulties due to the loss of his mother adding that he is at least entitled to a good education and descent living conditions.