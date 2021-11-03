Problems with project granting subsidies to purchase bicycles

In order to reinforce the portal for the approval of requests for subsidies to purchase bicycles, the government needs to spend a lot of money and since the total funds for this project are only 100,000 euros, some people say that it is not worth it.

As pointed out, in order to reinforce the vaccination portal, dozens of thousands of euros have been spent and something similar will be needed for the bicycle portal.

According to information a meeting took place under Innovation Deputy Minister Kyriakos Kokkinos, who explained the alternatives. However, citing too much work he said that his ministry would not be able to undertake the said project and referred the Transport Ministry to private companies, which resulted in the collapse of the procedure.

Phileleftheros reported that during the first five minutes approximately 30,000 people attempted to connect and despite the technical problems it is the first time so many candidates attempted to get a subsidy.

