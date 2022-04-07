Problems with indictments of accused in Metaxas case

A Committee is preparing the indictments for the 15 officers and simple policemen who were involved in the investigation of the missing women who, as later revealed, were victims of serial killer Nikos Metaxas.

This development has caused problems due to the many people involved but also due to their positions, since, for example, one of the accused is a police chief.

Upon the preparation of the indictments, a disciplinary committee will be established by two officials of the Legal Service and a senior Police officer to adjudicate the case. Most probably, offences will refer to negligence of duty. The 15 policemen are already preparing their defence, which, according to O Phileleftheros information will refer to the non-existence of a relevant protocol to deal with the case of missing persons.