Problems to afternoon operation of hospitals

A nurse, wearing a protective face mask, is reflected as she takes a break at an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Clinique de l'Orangerie private hospital in Strasbourg, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, France April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

For the time being, the hospital staff and the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) disagree on the issue of the afternoon shift since both trade unions of nurses rejected the proposal of OKYPY.

According to Phileleftheros information, the two trade union submitted their own joint counter-proposal which, in fact doubles the amount that OKYPY had initially proposed.

However, the nurses’ objections do not stop with the financial issues since they also raised more preconditions in order to continue negotiations.

Among their demands is the proper manning of all sections in all hospitals, no afternoon shifts in July and August and not to reserve beds for the afternoon operation.

