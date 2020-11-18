News Local Problems of distance learning

Problems of distance learning

Distance learning may have been implemented mainly to the 24 schools affected by the lockdown in the districts of Limassol and Paphos without any particular problems, but some problems have now started to appear.

According to George Iosifides, president of the Principals’ Union, some students connect online for the lesson but then they do not attend.  Due to the arrangements for personal data, teachers cannot see the students at home so after the students connect they can be anywhere. Iosifides said that this is the main problem so far.

Another problem is that students use wrong access codes and so they have an excuse that they are not able to connect. Iosifides noted that 37 students of a Limassol school did that.

(philenews)

