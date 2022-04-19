Problems in supply of flour and sunflower oil continue in Germany

Problems in the supply of flour and sunflower oil continue in Germany due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The effects of the war in Europe are increasing every day.

While many product prices are on the rise due to increasing natural gas, oil and energy prices, people have difficulty in finding many products, especially sunflower oil and flour, in supermarkets.

The shelves of flour and sunflower oil packages in supermarkets in Germany continue to be empty.

Problems in the supply chain also caused the prices of these products to rise sharply.

Sunflower oil prices, which were less than 1.50 Euros per liter before the war, increased more than three times and reached around 5 Euros.

Another reason why the shelves are empty and prices are increasing is the attitude of the Germans, who stockpiled flour and sunflower oil in their homes by thinking that the war would take a long time.

In some supermarkets, sunflower oil and flour sales are limited to avoid this problem.

The annual inflation rate in Germany was announced as 7.3% in March 2022. It is the highest rate since 1981.

(Reuters)