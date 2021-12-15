Problems in Larnaca schools due to the rain

Problems emerged in several Larnaca school due to the rain since indoor sports facilities are leaking despite any repairs to the roof. Officials said people from the Education Ministry Technical Services will today visit the schools that are facing problems.

Petros Chrysostomou, chairman of the Larnaca school board said that every time there is rain the roofs are leaking even though they have been repaired several times. He noted, as an example, that the roof of the sports hall at Vergina School is leaking in several places and the same happens at Petraki Kyprianou high school.

The chairman of the secondary education parent federation said the facilities are also used by teams of the Larnaca district, so the situation is unacceptable and has to be fixed. He added that last year there were also injuries of athletes due to unsuitability of the specific areas.