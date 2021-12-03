NewsLocalProblem with personal data stops cameras’ operation

Problem with personal data stops cameras’ operation

Streetcamera
Streetcamera

The problem that arose with the citizens’ personal data that the American company operating the traffic cameras will manage, is expected to be resolved next week.

Due to the gaps seen by Irene Loizidou Nikolaidou, Commissioner for Personal Data Protection, it has not so far been possible to send warning letters to offenders even though the system has been in operation since 25 October.

However, at the suggestion of the Commissioner, the Police and the American company have prepared an agreement which has been approved and will be signed soon so that warning letters will be send out and as of the new year, fines.

By gavriella
Previous articleClarifications regarding the operation of restaurants, clubs, bars
Next article“Let’s Plant It” – tree planting event in Larnaca on December 5

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros