Problem with personal data stops cameras’ operation

The problem that arose with the citizens’ personal data that the American company operating the traffic cameras will manage, is expected to be resolved next week.

Due to the gaps seen by Irene Loizidou Nikolaidou, Commissioner for Personal Data Protection, it has not so far been possible to send warning letters to offenders even though the system has been in operation since 25 October.

However, at the suggestion of the Commissioner, the Police and the American company have prepared an agreement which has been approved and will be signed soon so that warning letters will be send out and as of the new year, fines.