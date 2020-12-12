News World Pro-Trump groups to march and pray to protest president's election loss

Pro-Trump groups to march and pray to protest president’s election loss

A man standing on a ladder gestures as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Conservative groups that allege without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election from Donald Trump plan protests nationwide on Saturday, including a Washington rally headlined by Trump’s recently pardoned former national security adviser.

Organizers Stop The Steal, which is linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, and church groups urged supporters to turn out to “Jericho Marches” and prayer rallies.

These are planned at Washington’s National Mall and in the capitals of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, where Trump’s campaign has questioned vote counts.

More than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory over President Trump. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states.

Trump has refused to concede defeat, alleging without evidence that he was denied victory by massive fraud.

The Washington rally will begin with marches around the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court and Justice Department “with prayers for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down,” according to StopTheSteal.com.

The plans reference the Biblical miracle of the battle of Jericho, in which the walls of the city crumbled after priests and soldiers marched around it.

Retired Army General Mike Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with the former Russian ambassador, is scheduled to speak from the high court steps, his his first public address since Trump pardoned him on Nov. 24.

Republican political donors and religious figures, including My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and radio host Eric Metaxas, are expected to attend.

An anti-Trump group called a rally near the White House on Saturday as well, raising the potential for a repeat of clashes that occurred Nov. 14. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFormula One’s Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19
Next articleWanted man for illegal possession of hunting rifle – PHOTO

Top Stories

Local

Two deaths, 324 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday

Annie Charalambous -
Health authorities on Saturday announced two deaths and 324 new cases of Covid-19 through PCR testing of which 143 were people found positive from...
Read more
Local

Wanted man for illegal possession of hunting rifle – PHOTO

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for 35-year-old Iosif Iosif (photo) in connection with illegal possession of a hunting rifle and threats he has made in Paphos...
Read more
World

Pro-Trump groups to march and pray to protest president’s election loss

Annie Charalambous -
Conservative groups that allege without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election from Donald Trump plan protests nationwide on Saturday, including a...
Read more
World

Formula One’s Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19

Annie Charalambous -
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19 after qualifying third for Formula One's Abu Dhabi season-ender but...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Serbia MoU on Diaspora issues to be implemented

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou and visiting Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Saturday discussed ways for the implementation of an MoU on Diaspora...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Formula One’s Hamilton still feeling effects of COVID-19

Annie Charalambous -
Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was still feeling the after-effects of COVID-19 after qualifying third for Formula One's Abu Dhabi season-ender but...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.87 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 69.87 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,828​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Not so Merry Christmas looms for coronavirus-hit Europe

Annie Charalambous -
Governments across Europe are trying to navigate between avoiding spreading the coronavirus over the Christmas holiday season and allowing people to celebrate with family...
Read more
World

US approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, mass-inoculation in less than 24 hours

Annie Charalambous -
President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros