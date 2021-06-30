Privileges that the government is promoting for vaccinated people

During a meeting that took place today, government officials discussed various motives to reinforce the vaccination program

According to information, among other things, they discussed the bringing back of the SafePass in outdoor areas, as a motive that will increase vaccinations and will offer security during socializing.

They also discussed the Defense Ministry’s proposal about granting honorary leave to the soldiers that have already been vaccinated or intend to do so soon.

Another issue discussed is the increased of the maximum permitted number in areas.establishments, if the people who go there are vaccinated.