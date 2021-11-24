Private vehicles in Makariou might cause withdrawal of project’s funding

The funding of Makarios Avenue may be endangered in case the Municipal Council reverses the initial planning of the road and approves tomorrow its use not only by buses but also by thousands of private vehicles. The Auditor General is already involved in the procedure and will ask the intervention of the Court of Auditors, something that might lead to the disengagement of the project amounting to approximately 13 million euros.

As known the project was planned with two lanes for use by buses and the residents of the avenue but at the last minute, municipal councilors with the agreement of the Nicosia Mayor are promoting the use of the road by private vehicles as well.

The spokesman of the Auditor Service noted that the project has been approved for funding with specific conditions and if any changes emerge reversing the whole philosophy then the whole amount of the project might be taken back not only from the Municipality but also from the funding of the Republic of Cyprus.