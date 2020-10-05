Private security guard found positive to drug test

The Chief of Police today revoked the license of a private security guard to practice his profession. The 24-year-old security guard, who is working for a company providing private security services, was driving his vehicle in a Paphos road. Members of the policy stopped him for a drug test. The young man tested positive. A 17-year old, who was also in the car, was arrested because 0.36 gr. of cannabis were found in her possession. She was taken to the Paphos branch of the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, where she was interrogated in the presence of her parents. The police continue the investigations.

philenews/CNA