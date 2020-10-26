Private hospital postpones regular operations

Private Hospital Evangelismos in Paphos announced that due to increased demand, the number of cases provided by the framework of cooperation with the Health Insurance Organization for October has been covered and consequently the number of regular operation scheduled for this month have to be postponed.

According to the relevant announcement, the Hospital had requested “a justified increase and adjustment of the monthly number of cases” but unfortunately the Health Insurance Organization has not accepted it.

The Hospital’s management apologized to the citizens expressing hope that things will change soon.

(philenews/CNA)