Private firm providing security boosts safety in all Nicosia courts

X-ray machines boosting safety in Nicosia courts – both district as well as the Supreme one – are in operation as of Thursday by a private firm providing security.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that the X-ray machine along with metal detection arches were installed inside a prefabricated building that has been placed in a courtyard spot a few months back.

Specifically, this is located right in front of the building where criminal cases are tried.

The firm also provides security checks for the adjacent Supreme Court with members of the police force no longer carrying out these duties.

Moreover, security cameras at various spots have already been installed, while the closed circuit control center (CCTV) is also ready.

Based on the successful bid by Mega Guard following a tender which opened last year, security services for the next four years per district will have the following costs: