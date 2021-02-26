Private car collides with ambulance on duty in Paphos, three injured

Three people are hospitalised in Paphos after a private car on Thursday collided with an ambulance that was on duty at the time and had its sirens and emergency lights on.

The private car was driven by a 70-year-old man who tried to come out from the parking area of a confectionery and enter the city’s Anavargos Avenue where the ambulance was passing by at the time.

Behind the wheel of the ambulance was a 37-year-old man with a 32-year-old nurse as his co-passenger.

The Fire Brigade was called in at the scene of the accident to assist with efforts to free the 70-year-old man who was stuck inside the crashed vehicle.