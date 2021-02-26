News Local Private car collides with ambulance on duty in Paphos, three injured

Private car collides with ambulance on duty in Paphos, three injured

Biker killed in Kokkinotrimthia collision

Three people are hospitalised in Paphos after a private car on Thursday collided with an ambulance that was on duty at the time and had its sirens and emergency lights on.

The private car was driven by a 70-year-old man who tried to come out from the parking area of a confectionery and enter the city’s Anavargos Avenue where the ambulance was passing by at the time.

Behind the wheel of the ambulance was a 37-year-old man with a 32-year-old nurse as his co-passenger.

The Fire Brigade was called in at the scene of the accident to assist with efforts to free the 70-year-old man who was stuck inside the crashed vehicle.

By Annie Charalambous
