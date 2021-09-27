NewsLocalPrinted vaccination certificates to go into occupied areas

Printed vaccination certificates to go into occupied areas

According to Haber Kibris website, those wanting to cross into the occupied areas much have their vaccination certificate or the PCR/Rapid test in printed and not electronic form.

The Turkish Cypriot website wrote that those from the “north” wishing to cross into the “south” together with their ID must have their vaccination certification.

It is noted that as of this morning all nine checkpoints have gone into the orange level, so crossing over is done without a rapid/PCR test for those who are fully vaccinated.

