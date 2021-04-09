NewsWorldPrince Philip dies at age 99 Prince Philip dies at age 99 1 hour ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber Prince Philip, the Greece-born royal who as the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving consort to a British sovereign, died Friday. He was 99. (Reuters) By gavriella Previous articleCyprus third in Europe for prison overcrowdingNext articleHealth Ministry negotiates with Russia about Sputnik vaccine Top Stories Economy Hellenic Bank posts net profit of €50.5 million Local Health Ministry negotiates with Russia about Sputnik vaccine World Prince Philip dies at age 99 Local Cyprus third in Europe for prison overcrowding Local Warrant for imprisonment cancelled due to delayed service of summons Taste Local Food To Ouzeri: scent of sea and happiness Sweets NYT legendary plum, berries or apricot cake (recipe) Eat & Drink MASA: tasty sandwiches, fragrant coffee and more! Eat & Drink All about halloumi RELATED ARTICLES Holidays for the rich: airlines criticise Britain’s travel restart plan Green, amber or red: UK to classify travel destinations in May Italy’s Draghi accuses ‘dictator’ Erdogan, draws Turkey’s condemnation Sun, sea and cybernauts: the long road for Greece’s digital nomads