Prince Harry and wife Meghan spotted at Jubilee celebrations in London

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spotted At Jubilee Celebrations

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were spotted in a car driving through London on Thursday (June 2) during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Harry and Meghan are formally titled, were seen driving on London’s Cleveland Row, a side street near Buckingham Palace.

The queen’s grandson Prince Harry, now living in Los Angeles with his American wife after stepping down from royal duties, watched the parade but was absent from the palace balcony, with only “working” members of the family present.

