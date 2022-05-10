Prince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech for the first time

Britain’s Prince Charles set out the government’s legislative agenda on Tuesday (May 10), outlining Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s return to his election pledges to tackle regional inequalities across Britain and maximise its post-Brexit freedoms.

“Her Majesty’s government’s priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families,” Charles told parliament, reading a speech on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, who was forced to withdraw for the first time in almost 60 years due to mobility issues.

Charles, who had attended the opening of parliament alongside his mother in recent years, wore an admiral’s uniform to read out the agenda from a throne. While the queen would announce “My Government will,” Prince Charles said “Her majesty’s government will…”.

The Queen’s Speech set out 38 bills, including measures to revitalise Britain’s high streets, crack down on illicit finance and make the City, London’s financial district, more attractive to global investors after the country left the European Union.

(Reuters)