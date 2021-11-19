PhotosPrince Charles and Camilla visit the Sphinx

Prince Charles and Camilla visit the Sphinx

Britain's Prince Charles And Camilla Visit The Sphinx, On The Outskirts Of Cairo
Britain's Prince Charles And Camilla Visit The Sphinx, On The Outskirts Of Cairo

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pose in front of the Sphinx, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.

Source:REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

