Prime Minister of Luxembourg in Cyprus for official visit

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel is paying an official visit to Cyprus on Thursday with Ukraine, energy, migration crisis and Cyprus problem on the agenda of talks.

Cyprus and Luxembourg have excellent relations, the Presidential Palace said in a written statement, and President Nicos Anastasiades and Bettel will examine ways to further enhance the bilateral cooperation.

“The two men will discuss ways to end the aggression in Ukraine and issues related to EU’s energy sufficiency as well as the migration crisis and ways to enhance the cooperation between small EU member states,” added the statement.

A member of the Democratic Party since 1989, Xavier Bettel was elected to Parliament for the first time in 1999 at the age of 26.

After the legislative elections of 14 October 2018, Bettel was appointed Prime Minister.