Priemiere 4 Cyprus Symphony Orchestra on March 2-4

The exceptional maestro Alexander Vitlin unites forces with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra to perform a unique and exciting programme featuring the premieres of works by two contemporary composers: Dobrinka Tabakova and Robert Hovanesyan; as well as works by Igor Stravinsky and Moritz Moszkowski.

The emotionally charged Concerto for cello and strings by the highly-praised composer Dobrinka Tabakova will receive its Cyprus premiere, whilst the “Carpe Diem” – Concertino for oboe and strings, by our violinist and composer Robert Hovanesyan will receive its world premiere. The middle movement of the Concertino is written in memory of Krasen Penev, violinist of our orchestra who sadly passed away a year ago. The featured soloists in this concert are two CySO’s principals: the principal cellist Jakub Otčenášek and the principal oboist Simeon Spasov – who is the dedicatee of “Carpe Diem”.

Stravinsky’s neoclassical concerto “Dumbarton Oaks” was inspired by Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos, whilst the passionate 5 Spanish dances by Moszkowski drew inspiration from the splendour of Spanish folklore.

Ιgor Stravinsky: Concerto in E flat major (“Dumbarton Oaks”)

Dobrinka Tabakova: Concerto for cello and strings [Cyprus Premiere]

Robert Hovanesyan: “Carpe Diem” – Concertino for oboe and strings [World Premiere]

Moritz Moszkowski: 5 Spanish dances, οp. 12 (orchestration: Alexander Vitlin)

Soloists: Jakub Otčenášek (cello), Simeon Spasov (oboe)

Conductor: Alexander Vitlin

Concession tickets are available to: Supporters, Students, soldiers, pensioners, large and five-member families on presentation of ID.

Free Entrance for people with disabilities.

Rialto Theatre – Friday 4 March, at 20:30 I Duration: 65’

Οnline tickets at rialto.com.cy & Rialto App

Rialto Box Office: 77 77 77 45

(Mon-Fri 10:00-15:00 and 2 hours before the performance)

Ticket prices:

Stalls Seats: Premium: €18 / €14 (concession) I Regular Seats: €13 / €10 (concession)

Balcony: €8 / €6 (concession)

The performance will also be presented at:

Lefkosia: Wednesday 2 March, Pallas Theatre, Pafos Gate, 20:30

Larnaka: Thursday 3 March, Larnaka Municipal Theatre, 20:30

Information: 22 463144, www.cyso.org.cy