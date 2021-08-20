InsiderEconomyPrice of bread and cereals in Cyprus ranks sixth highest in the...

Price of bread and cereals in Cyprus ranks sixth highest in the EU

The price of bread and cereals in Cyprus in 2020 ranked sixth highest in the EU, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

Eurostat said that in 2020, the price of bread and cereals across the EU was around two and a half times higher in the most expensive Member State than in the cheapest one.

When price levels are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that the price of bread and cereals was the highest in Denmark (with a price level index of 153), followed by Austria (135), Luxembourg, Finland and Sweden (all three 127).

Cyprus ranked sixth with a price level index of 120.

In contrast, the price levels for bread and cereals were the lowest in Romania (price level index of 56), followed by Bulgaria (67) and Poland (70).

By gavriella
Previous articleYellow warning again; Temperature at 40 C
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – Saturday, 21 August 2021; who is eligible

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros