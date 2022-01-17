Price observatory issues new list of consumer products

The Consumer Protection Service has announced the completion of a research to collect data regarding the retail process of a wide range of consumer products as of 12 January 2022.

The said price Observatory takes place monthly and includes the same products and prices are taken from the same places. The target is to monitor the changes in prices of main consumer goods and extract the relevant conclusions.

It noted that the products vary in quality which cannot be factored into the Observatory.

All information is available on the service’s website at: www.consumer.gov.cy.

