Price observatory issues new list of consumer products

The Consumer Protection Service has announced the completion of a research to collect data regarding the retail process of a wide range of consumer products as of 13 April 2022.

The said price Observatory takes place monthly and includes the same products while prices are taken from the same places. The target is to monitor the changes in prices of main consumer goods and extract the relevant conclusions.

It is noted that Price Observatories are exclusively prepared to provide general information to consumer and in no case constitute advice.

It is also noted that some products vary in quality which cannot be factored into the Observatory.

All information is available on the service’s website at: www.consumer.gov.cy.

See products and prices here

